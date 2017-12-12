When it comes to my spending habits, I seriously need to chill out. There’s no one on the face of this Earth that blows money faster than me. Oh, and to make matters worse, I spend money on the most frivolous things, like take-out, skincare products and UBER rides. Recently, I’ve spent more than my pockets can account for and it’s gotten so bad that a representative from my bank called me out on it. What a shame, right?

For all I know, I’m probably sitting in the negative right now. But, to keep myself checked and balanced I agreed to track my spending history for a week to determine what I need to cut back on. Here’s the damage I caused:

Sunday, November 12, 2017

I paid the last installment of my school tuition, bought Chinese takeout from Peking House as a congratulatory gift to myself because I scored a 98 on my Organic Chemistry exam without a curve and went shopping with my mom.

Total Cost: $674.58

Monday, November 13, 2017

I am currently applying to graduate school and one of the requirements is that I take a Basic Life Support class, so I paid a lot more money than I intended. But, I did well in the course, so I guess it was worth it.

Total Cost: $85.00

Tuesday, November 14, 2017

I bought a cheeseburger, curly fries and a TALL fountain drink (Pink Lemonade mixed with Fruit Punch) at my favorite diner and took a trip to Whole Foods afterwards to stock up on vitamins and Weleda Skin Food to keep my skin nourished.

Total Cost: $40.83

Wednesday, November 15, 2017

On Wednesdays I have Psychology and before I head into an hour worth of heated debates on motherhood and child development, I must have a snack. My favorite choice? Rold Gold’s Braided Honey Wheat Pretzels. They’re simply the best.

Total Cost: $1.35

Thursday, November 16, 2017

I can’t remember why I decided to take Anatomy and Physiology at 8:30 in the morning. It’s a terrible idea. No matter how close I keep my alarm clock, I always sleep my way through that loud obnoxious beep. The morning of November 16th was no different. As soon as I woke up, I already knew that I was going to be late so I requested a Lyft ride (and still ended up being late).

Total Cost: $9.36

Friday, November 17, 2017

I bought myself a two-zone bus card because the month is almost over and I have to make it to school and work somehow.

Total Cost: $78.00

Saturday, November 18, 2017

No money was spent.

Total Cost: $0.00

TOTAL DAMAGE CAUSED? $889.12.

Conclusion?

This weeks spending wasn’t so bad. Most of my money went towards paying my school tuition, which is important (and necessary). But I’m going to cut down on buying snacks and take-out. My waistline can’t take it anymore.

