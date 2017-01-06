How I Landed A Dream Job Working for Diddy Within 2 Months of Speaking It Into Existence

You’ve finally landed your dream job! You can stop setting six alarms to wake you up in the morning and put those dreadful retail jobs in your past. You’ve got your weekends and social life back, and you can finally let out the biggest sigh of relief…unless you work in PR that is. When I landed my dream job with Combs Enterprises I thought to myself, “my life shouldn’t change that much since I’m still based out of Minnesota.” But life slapped my butt with a huge, fat HA! Things changed quicker than I thought.

I eventually stopped going out as much. My weekends out on the town became weekends in with my dog and never did I ever in life think that sending emails would be as common as me blinking (literally three emails per minute on a bad day). Sleep was nonexistent and I’ll admit — I even started to miss my 9 to 5 (just a little), oh…and my friends, oh…and my social life as well. My life was all over the place and I needed to find some balance cause there was no way in hell I was going to sacrifice the opportunity that I had.

So that’s exactly what I did.

“You got to start somewhere.”

Rewind to six months ago. I was working in my father’s office as his secretary while interning for European Wax Center, RayBan, and a Las Vegas-based PR firm that managed DJs. I loved the hustle I had, but I was always looking for more. I wanted to go bigger! I knew I had the work ethic, experience, and skills – oh, and my pitches and press releases? Nobody could tell me anything about them! I could make anybody sound like Beyoncé and I was sure of it! I had an interview with my internship at the time and one of the questions they asked me was, “Who would be my dream client?” I remember pondering for a bit then answering, “Puff, Jay, or Bey!” It wasn’t until I reflected on my response that the words started to hit me. I was on the phone with one of my best friends and told him emphatically, “I think I want to work for Diddy!”

He thought I meant in five years. No, honey, I meant by next month!

A couple of weeks later my mentor called me and told me that she had an internship opportunity with Combs Enterprises lined up for me. I thought it was too good to be true! I kid you not, I walked out of my dad’s office mid-day when I heard the news (and walked right back in because I needed that check and I didn’t know who I thought I was at the time). I filled out the internship application and sent it over. WEEKS went by and I thought maybe I just didn’t get the job. After all, I wasn’t planning on leaving Minnesota at the time so I thought there was NO way they would take me.

Then I got a phone call one Monday morning and it was registered as a New York number. When I answered the phone I heard a lady ask, “Hello, is this Denise Garsinii?” She said her name was Ericka Pittman from Combs Enterprises (yes, the Ericka Pittman of Comb Enterprises!) and that she wanted to set up a phone interview. I tried soo hard to stay calm. Two interviews later they were impressed with my work and took me on! The next day I was slapped with my very first project, The Revolt Music Conference. My second big project after that was the launch of Ciroc Mango. As the work ramped up, my personal life slowly started to disappear. My career didn’t waste anytime serving me that check of reality. The industry is fast and there were a couple of things I had to learn if I wanted to make it.

“There is no Monday-Friday 9 to 5, just Monday-Sunday 24/7!”

First I want to say, I have never been so jealous of 9 to 5 workers in my life! I think every PR person can attest to this! There is no set schedule for PR. You are literally sending emails from the time you wake up to the time you go to sleep. My sleep schedule started to just be all over the place. I would work all day, into the night, up until 8:30 am. Then I’d go to sleep for two hours, wake up and get right back to it. There are days were I just wanted to cry because I’d be so tired I didn’t even think I could function. As sad as the lack of work-life balance is in PR, you get used to it and you actually in a weird way fall in love with the grind. You get more and more hungry as you watch the fruits of your labor grow. You get addicted to getting things done just to see the results. I know it sounds crazy, but I’m sure all my all-nighters can relate. I can’t say I technically found the balance or if I ever even will.

“You are always representing your brand. Image is everything!”

I know this sounds ridiculous and cliché but how many times do we buy something because of the way it looks? Almost 90% of the time, right? I quickly learned that how you present yourself, whether in person or online, is very important. “If you can’t present yourself to your clients, how do you expect to represent your client?” Once you get clients, everywhere you go and everything you do you is a representation of them.

I’ve even found myself in restaurants and venues asking if they sell Ciroc. I represent the brand not only cause I work for Comb Enterprises, but because I love the product that they sell! It’s a damn good vodka! By no means am I saying you need to force yourself to love the products that your company works for, but you should rep your company when the time is appropriate! I’m also not saying you can’t make mistakes or you have to leave the house with a full face of make up everyday, BUT you should always carry yourself and your brand like a BAUCE!

“There IS a such thing as TOO nice!”

This was probably one of the hardest things I had to learn to stay afloat. I always thought there was never a thing as being too nice! I learned that if you don’t create boundaries and affiliate yourself with the word “no” you will struggle. Not everyone is ready or deserving of your work and that’s the harsh reality. You should never water down your work or rates to fit someone else’s! Not everyone’s request will fit into your vision or what you can do. I HATE to say it but women are so easily taken advantage of in this industry that sometime you just have no choice. I keep a pack of no’s with me everywhere I go with not a drop of shame!

“Relationships are everything.”

Relationships can be hard for some of us. But networking, creating and maintaining relationships are what got me to where I am today. If you create and maintain relationships they can become future clients for you and open more opportunities for you. Besides, every PR person knows that relationship-building is a HUGE part of PR. You never know how one relationship will benefit you in the future. When I was interning with the DJ PR firm, I ended up building relationships with a lot of popular DJs and learned the ins ands outs of the DJ industry. Because of that, I got to use my connections and knowledge to plan the DJ party and panel discussion at the Revolt Music Conference. But most importantly, I’ve mastered the art of learning how to say no without burning bridges. Its helped me in so many other aspects in life other than work.

“Leave your emotions at the door.”

This has to be one of the easiest things for me! I was never an emotional person so when it’s time to do work I’m ready for whatever! When you’re working for Diddy, this is one of the most important things to learn about the industry. Being emotional when someone gives you constructive criticism is the quickest way out the door. Women are already viewed as emotional beings. I have had to learn to swallow the harshest words. But dealing with constant constructive criticism has helped me grow and taught me the art of being unbothered. After you hear harsh words from some of the top people in the industry, you have the ability to go home and hear someone gossip about you and not be broken by it. Literally, your haters’ words go in one ear and out the other!

I had to learn a lot about having faith in order to positively will my dreams to a reality. I also had to learn a lot to maintain my opportunity once I received it. I can honestly say I’m the strongest I’ve ever been. I’ve been challenged so much within the past few months but I wouldn’t change any of it.

For anyone chasing a dream or goal, you have to speak it in to existence! Do not worry about the things you want that you may not be prepared for yet. The universe is preparing you. Just know that you will never be ready for anything until you’re in it — and once you are, it will be your ability to grind and grow that will help you maintain and exceed at any opportunity that you’ve willed your way.