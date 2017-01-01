Want to hang out with our crew of ambitious women offline? Join us at any of our upcoming events in New York City — and (soon!) across the country.

SEPTEMBER 15: BAUCE FIRESIDE CHAT WITH ABBY + IVIE OMORUYI

You are cordially invited to an intimate fireside chat with bloggers turned business owners Abby and Ivie Omoruyi! Born in Nigeria and raised in the U.S., Abby and Ivie used their intellectual backgrounds in business and chemistry to launch Catherine Marion, an online beauty business that encourages women with kinky hair to embrace their natural tresses with their organic hair care products, hair growth books and handmade protective styling wigs.

RSVP HERE: BAUCEFIREsidechat.splashthat.com