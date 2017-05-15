There is something about graduation season that just fills the air with promise, hope and joy. For a community of people that have felt historically oppressed and denigrated, graduation season represents not only the end of a chapter but the beginning of a legacy to do better and challenge the status quo. We were blown away by the onslaught of black graduation photos that filled our timeline — not because there were too many, but because they all stirred up positive emotions within us. When we look at the joy that exudes from these women’s faces, all we could think is well, damn — their ancestors would be proud.
During this joyous season of completion and new beginnings, we are choosing to highlight the photos of black women grads that stopped us in our tracks — and renewed our hopes for a better future. Now hold your applause and drumroll, please!
1) Tyler, University of Delaware
2) Women Graduates, New York University – JD
3) Maliyah, Middle Tennessee State University
4) Meggy, Teacher’s College of Columbia University – Master’s
5) Feefe, University of Texas at Austin – PharmD
6) Masoma, University of Pennsylvania
7) Denea, University of California
8) Stephanie, Howard University – JD/MBA
9) Hareesa, University of Maryland, College Park
10) Ashilee, Alabama A&M University
11) Oyin, St. Mary’s University
12) Des, Coppin State University
13) Vianca, New York University – JD/LLM
14) Jess, Spelman College
15) Tori, Fordham University
16) Brittnee, California State University, Long Beach – Master’s
17) Joy, Meharry Medical College – DDS
18) Suz, Columbia University – JD
Stars in her eyes, she fights and she sweats those sleepless night…But she don’t mind, she loves the grind👩🏾🎓 • • When you’re Bey Hive AF and received your J.D. today. Part II tomorrow! #SwipeLeft #BeyHive #CLSGrad2017 #MainCommencement #ColumbiaLawSchool #BlackGirlsGraduate Photo by @lauren.cowart
19) Alana, Washington University in St. Louis – MSW
20) Victoria, Tennessee State University
21) Janelle, Widener University – Ph.D
22) Women Graduates of Emory Business School – MBAs