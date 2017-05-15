Live

These 22 Black Women Grads Just Slayed #BlackExcellence On Instagram

Photo via Pinterest

There is something about graduation season that just fills the air with promise, hope and joy. For a community of people that have felt historically oppressed and denigrated, graduation season represents not only the end of a chapter but the beginning of a legacy to do better and challenge the status quo. We were blown away by the onslaught of black graduation photos that filled our timeline — not because there were too many, but because they all stirred up positive emotions within us. When we look at the joy that exudes from these women’s faces, all we could think is well, damn — their ancestors would be proud.

During this joyous season of completion and new beginnings, we are choosing to highlight the photos of black women grads that stopped us in our tracks — and renewed our hopes for a better future. Now hold your applause and drumroll, please!

1) Tyler, University of Delaware

2) Women Graduates, New York University – JD

3) Maliyah, Middle Tennessee State University

4) Meggy, Teacher’s College of Columbia University – Master’s

5) Feefe, University of Texas at Austin – PharmD

You can now call me Dr. Yorka! I’m official a Doctor of Pharmacy! He that began a good work has completed it! Thank You Jesus for Your faithfulness!! . . Blog: feefeyorka.com .[email protected] . #thankyoujesus #godisfaithful #godisgood #pharmd #pharmacist #blackgirlmagic #blackdoctors #blackexcellence #pharmacy #whitecoatblackdoctor #blackgraduates #nigerian #christianwoman #propelwomen #purposedriven #purposedrivenlife #womanoffaith #preachergirl #proverbs31woman #daughterofaking #nigerianblogger #christianblogger #testimony #togodbetheglory #apostolic #virtuouswoman #dontgiveup #melaninpoppin #blacksuccess #bossgirls

A post shared by Dr. FeeFe Peace (@yorkamazing) on

6) Masoma, University of Pennsylvania

Graduating with honors from an Ivy League ✔️ 🎓✨🥂 #PennGrad @blackgirlsgraduate

A post shared by MASOMA IMASOGIE (@iammasima) on

7) Denea, University of California

8) Stephanie, Howard University – JD/MBA

#blackandhooded 📸:@bluflash

A post shared by Stephanie De Los Santos 👸🏾 (@shes_exceptional) on

9) Hareesa, University of Maryland, College Park

A post shared by Hareesa M. (@hareesam) on

10) Ashilee, Alabama A&M University

11) Oyin, St. Mary’s University

Smiling because I know how much God has blessed me! He isn’t done with me yet, this is just the beginning 👩🏿‍🎓

A post shared by Oyin 🇳🇬 | MODEL (@sweetlikeoyin) on

12) Des, Coppin State University

@djkhaled DID LIL BABY DEGREE COME IN YET? 🗣

A post shared by DC (@xdesc) on

13) Vianca, New York University – JD/LLM

A post shared by tail_pearl (@tail_pearl) on

 

14) Jess, Spelman College 

A post shared by Why HBCU? (@whyhbcu) on

15) Tori, Fordham University

A post shared by Tori💎 (@victoriaanneee) on

16) Brittnee, California State University, Long Beach – Master’s

A post shared by Brittnee (@britttnnneee) on

17) Joy, Meharry Medical College – DDS

A post shared by Joy Arthur (@miss_joykayy) on

18) Suz, Columbia University – JD

19) Alana, Washington University in St. Louis – MSW

A post shared by Alana Marie (@iamalanamarie) on

 

20) Victoria, Tennessee State University

 

21) Janelle, Widener University – Ph.D

 

22) Women Graduates of Emory Business School – MBAs

A post shared by Anna Selser (@asels26) on

 

Featured Image via Pinterest
