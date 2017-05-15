There is something about graduation season that just fills the air with promise, hope and joy. For a community of people that have felt historically oppressed and denigrated, graduation season represents not only the end of a chapter but the beginning of a legacy to do better and challenge the status quo. We were blown away by the onslaught of black graduation photos that filled our timeline — not because there were too many, but because they all stirred up positive emotions within us. When we look at the joy that exudes from these women’s faces, all we could think is well, damn — their ancestors would be proud.

During this joyous season of completion and new beginnings, we are choosing to highlight the photos of black women grads that stopped us in our tracks — and renewed our hopes for a better future. Now hold your applause and drumroll, please!

1) Tyler, University of Delaware

A post shared by Black Girls Graduate ™ (@blackgirlsgraduate) on May 25, 2017 at 9:56am PDT

2) Women Graduates, New York University – JD

3) Maliyah, Middle Tennessee State University

A post shared by Black Girls Graduate ™ (@blackgirlsgraduate) on Apr 24, 2017 at 8:21am PDT

4) Meggy, Teacher’s College of Columbia University – Master’s

A beautiful woman, is a beautiful woman but a beautiful woman with a brain is a lethal combination 🎓🔑 | 📷: @__honeyhush A post shared by Meggy (@meggmoxx) on May 12, 2017 at 7:23pm PDT

5) Feefe, University of Texas at Austin – PharmD

6) Masoma, University of Pennsylvania

Graduating with honors from an Ivy League ✔️ 🎓✨🥂 #PennGrad @blackgirlsgraduate A post shared by MASOMA IMASOGIE (@iammasima) on May 14, 2017 at 2:27pm PDT

7) Denea, University of California

“You have to be twice as good as them to get half as much of what they have.” -Papa Pope, @scandalabc But, it’s handled. A post shared by Denea Joseph (@creole_goddess94) on May 21, 2017 at 8:11pm PDT

8) Stephanie, Howard University – JD/MBA

#blackandhooded 📸:@bluflash A post shared by Stephanie De Los Santos 👸🏾 (@shes_exceptional) on May 18, 2017 at 1:23pm PDT

9) Hareesa, University of Maryland, College Park

A post shared by Hareesa M. (@hareesam) on May 19, 2017 at 5:33pm PDT

10) Ashilee, Alabama A&M University

A post shared by D.Gaines Photography (@dgainesphotography) on Apr 3, 2017 at 4:29pm PDT

11) Oyin, St. Mary’s University

Smiling because I know how much God has blessed me! He isn’t done with me yet, this is just the beginning 👩🏿‍🎓 A post shared by Oyin 🇳🇬 | MODEL (@sweetlikeoyin) on May 13, 2017 at 5:12pm PDT

12) Des, Coppin State University

@djkhaled DID LIL BABY DEGREE COME IN YET? 🗣 A post shared by DC (@xdesc) on May 16, 2017 at 1:58pm PDT

13) Vianca, New York University – JD/LLM

A post shared by tail_pearl (@tail_pearl) on May 23, 2017 at 1:49pm PDT

14) Jess, Spelman College

A post shared by Why HBCU? (@whyhbcu) on May 15, 2017 at 10:04am PDT

15) Tori, Fordham University

A post shared by Tori💎 (@victoriaanneee) on May 10, 2017 at 8:45am PDT

16) Brittnee, California State University, Long Beach – Master’s

A post shared by Brittnee (@britttnnneee) on May 20, 2017 at 3:16pm PDT

17) Joy, Meharry Medical College – DDS

A post shared by Joy Arthur (@miss_joykayy) on May 17, 2017 at 4:53pm PDT

18) Suz, Columbia University – JD

19) Alana, Washington University in St. Louis – MSW

A post shared by Alana Marie (@iamalanamarie) on May 18, 2017 at 11:08am PDT

20) Victoria, Tennessee State University

A post shared by V I C T O R I A (@everythingvee) on Apr 19, 2017 at 10:37am PDT

21) Janelle, Widener University – Ph.D

A post shared by T R A V E L I N G F O R K ™ (@behindthejae) on May 23, 2017 at 7:54am PDT

22) Women Graduates of Emory Business School – MBAs

A post shared by Anna Selser (@asels26) on May 6, 2017 at 1:47pm PDT

Featured Image via Pinterest