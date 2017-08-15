13 Black Woman-Owned Brands That Need Your Support Now

Supporting multicultural women and their businesses is a goal I have set for myself this year. Women of color are the fastest growing group of entrepreneurs in America. With a 322% increase in Black women-owned businesses within the past 20 years, my girls are obviously out here doing it and are continuing to do it in more ways than one.
To keep this trend going and uplift our spending power, it is vital that we support each other monetarily. This year I am making it a priority to shop within our community of Black-owned businesses and I want to help you do it too. There are BAUCE women out here creating and innovating ideas every day. Their voices and creations should be heard. Here is a list of just a few black-owned businesses developed by women, for women.
Bené Scarves
Michelle and Sasha were two best friends pursuing slightly different dreams until one day, inspired by a trip to Ghana, they decided to start their own business. Making scarves with benevolent characteristics has become their passion.
IG │ benescarves
The Wrap Life
The Wrap Life was thought of and developed in the heart of Brooklyn, New York. The founder, Nenna Stella, wanted to create a style of head wraps that captured people’s personal style with a variety of colors and textures. The Wrap Life hand-makes their products to ensure they are created with quality.
IG │ thewraplife
Suite Four Wines
Suite Four is a premium sparkling wine created with the specific intention to do away with the stale pretentious rules and to embrace sophisticated, unapologetically proud young people. Pour Suite Four in a glass, a red cup or drink it straight out of the bottle. No judgment. Just fun.
IG │ drinksuitefour
AleroJasmine
Based out of the UK, AleroJasmine designs are inspired by their African heritage and love for peculiar and distinct patterns.
IG │ alerojasmine
Haute Hope
This subscription box is designed for giving. When you gift someone a gift-box from Haute Hope, you are also doing good in the lives of people you don’t know. Jess’s creations began in 2013 and have been creating blessings ever since.
IG │hautehopegives
Tracy Chambers Vintage
Helen Nurse’s Tracy Chambers Vintage was born out of the love for vintage treasure hunting and is named after Diana Ross’s character in Mahogany. Her physical shop is based in the historic neighborhood of Bed-Stuy, Brooklyn however several of her classic pieces can be purchased online. Escape in her modestly-priced classic pieces that are sure to turn heads.
IG │tracychambersvintage
The Lip Bar
For all of my queens who love a bold look, you can never go wrong with lip pigments from the lip bar. They offer a variety of shades and finishes that is sure to satisfy everyone.
IG │thelipbar
Coco and Breezy
You can never go wrong with a pair of shades to block those haters (oh, and the sun!) away. Corianna and Brianna Dotson are two sisters who began designing glasses in 2009. After the passing of our dearly beloved, Prince, they created their own version of “third eye” glasses.
IG │cocoandbreezy
Don’t Sleep Interiors
If you find yourself obsessing over home décor, or even find yourself doing DIY’s in your spare time, then Don’t Sleep Interiors may be your go-to when it comes to interior design. Located out of Atlanta, Georgia, Don’t Sleep Interiors combines home décor and connects it with the African Diaspora.
IG │ dontsleepint
Posh Candle Company
Posh Candle Co. is a candle company based in Los Angeles, California that specializes in uniquely designed fine lifestyle candles that are made with 100% natural soy and premium fragrance. They use phathalate-free fragrance and lead-free cotton wicks along with small-batch production to ensure consistency and quality of burn. So, whether you’re a candle lover or a candle addict, Posh Candles make great conversation pieces, gifts to your girlfriends and the glass jars can be re-purposed to hold small items.
IG │ poshcandleco
LilyEmme Jewelry
Valerie Nethery’s simple and elegant approach when it comes to designing jewelry makes her pieces wearable for minimalistic women, like myself. While her creations are going to cost you a pretty coin, I can guarantee these are pieces you will have in your collection for years to come.
IG │lilyemmejewelry
Tribesman International
If you’re looking to upgrade your coffee, look no further. Tribesman International offers 100% Jamaican Blue Mountain Coffee that has an illustrious taste. This exotic speciality coffee is made with organic whole beans from Kingston, Jamaica that have a luxurious hint of chocolate.
IG │tribesmaninternational
Alana Ladson Art
Alana is a self-taught freelance artist and illustrator whose work has been featured in Essence and Ebony magazines. She is also the creator of the body positive character, Fat Unicorn. She is known for her pins, prints and paintings of women of color. Add this #blackgirlmagic to your life for some serious decor upgrade.
IG │alanaladsonart
