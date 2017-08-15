Live

13 Black Woman-Owned Brands That Need Your Support Now

mm
Posted on
DESTINY-OWUSU lipbar

Supporting multicultural women and their businesses is a goal I have set for myself this year. Women of color are the fastest growing group of entrepreneurs in America. With a 322% increase in Black women-owned businesses within the past 20 years, my girls are obviously out here doing it and are continuing to do it in more ways than one.

To keep this trend going and uplift our spending power, it is vital that we support each other monetarily. This year I am making it a priority to shop within our community of Black-owned businesses and I want to help you do it too. There are BAUCE women out here creating and innovating ideas every day. Their voices and creations should be heard. Here is a list of just a few black-owned businesses developed by women, for women. 

Bené Scarves

 
Michelle and Sasha were two best friends pursuing slightly different dreams until one day, inspired by a trip to Ghana, they decided to start their own business. Making scarves with benevolent characteristics has become their passion.
IG │ benescarves

 

The Wrap Life

 
The Wrap Life was thought of and developed in the heart of Brooklyn, New York. The founder, Nenna Stella, wanted to create a style of head wraps that captured people’s personal style with a variety of colors and textures. The Wrap Life hand-makes their products to ensure they are created with quality.
IG │ thewraplife

Suite Four Wines

 Suite Four is a premium sparkling wine created with the specific intention to do away with the stale pretentious rules and to embrace sophisticated, unapologetically proud young people. Pour Suite Four in a glass, a red cup or drink it straight out of the bottle. No judgment. Just fun.
IG │ drinksuitefour

AleroJasmine

 
Based out of the UK, AleroJasmine designs are inspired by their African heritage and love for peculiar and distinct patterns.
IG │ alerojasmine

Haute Hope

 
This subscription box is designed for giving. When you gift someone a gift-box from Haute Hope, you are also doing good in the lives of people you don’t know. Jess’s creations began in 2013 and have been creating blessings ever since.
IG │hautehopegives

Tracy Chambers Vintage

 

Helen Nurse’s Tracy Chambers Vintage was born out of the love for vintage treasure hunting and is named after Diana Ross’s character in Mahogany. Her physical shop is based in the historic neighborhood of Bed-Stuy, Brooklyn however several of her classic pieces can be purchased online. Escape in her modestly-priced classic pieces that are sure to turn heads.
IG │tracychambersvintage

 The Lip Bar

 
For all of my queens who love a bold look, you can never go wrong with lip pigments from the lip bar. They offer a variety of shades and finishes that is sure to satisfy everyone.
IG │thelipbar

Coco and Breezy

 
You can never go wrong with a pair of shades to block those haters (oh, and the sun!) away. Corianna and Brianna Dotson are two sisters who began designing glasses in 2009. After the passing of our dearly beloved, Prince, they created their own version of “third eye” glasses.
IG │cocoandbreezy

Don’t Sleep Interiors

 
If you find yourself obsessing over home décor, or even find yourself doing DIY’s in your spare time, then Don’t Sleep Interiors may be your go-to when it comes to interior design. Located out of Atlanta, Georgia, Don’t Sleep Interiors combines home décor and connects it with the African Diaspora.
IG │ dontsleepint

Posh Candle Company

Posh Candle Co. is a candle company based in Los Angeles, California that specializes in uniquely designed fine lifestyle candles that are made with 100% natural soy and premium fragrance. They use phathalate-free fragrance and lead-free cotton wicks along with small-batch production to ensure consistency and quality of burn. So, whether you’re a candle lover or a candle addict, Posh Candles make great conversation pieces, gifts to your girlfriends and the glass jars can be re-purposed to hold small items.
IG │ poshcandleco

LilyEmme Jewelry

 
Valerie Nethery’s simple and elegant approach when it comes to designing jewelry makes her pieces wearable for minimalistic women, like myself. While her creations are going to cost you a pretty coin, I can guarantee these are pieces you will have in your collection for years to come.
IG │lilyemmejewelry

Tribesman International

 
If you’re looking to upgrade your coffee, look no further. Tribesman International offers 100% Jamaican Blue Mountain Coffee that has an illustrious taste. This exotic speciality coffee is made with organic whole beans from Kingston, Jamaica that have a luxurious hint of chocolate.
IG │tribesmaninternational

Alana Ladson Art


Alana is a self-taught freelance artist and illustrator whose work has been featured in Essence and Ebony magazines. She is also the creator of the body positive character, Fat Unicorn. She is known for her pins, prints and paintings of women of color. Add this #blackgirlmagic to your life for some serious decor upgrade.
IG │alanaladsonart

Share
Share
+1
Pin
Stumble
Shares 41K
Related Items:
8 Comments

8 Comments

  1. Shaquawna Hall

    January 18, 2017 at 8:41 pm

    Come to my neighborhood please

    Reply

  2. Pingback: 13 Black Woman-Owned Brands

    • Dr.Michele Hoskins

      February 21, 2017 at 8:22 pm

      www. michekefoods.com. Only Bkack Women owned brand that is in 10,000 retails across the country. In business 33 years.

      Reply

  3. Sandra

    February 19, 2017 at 10:38 am

    Fill me in on any new items😘

    Reply

  4. Sydney dansby

    February 21, 2017 at 3:39 pm

    All very attractive and stylish

    Reply

  5. Soul

    February 22, 2017 at 11:10 am

    What you are doing is very important. Please do an article on 13 black woman owned venues. I’m in Mississippi and it’s crazy… #thestruggle http://www.facebook.com/soulwired cafe

    Reply

  6. Sherry Klinedinst

    February 27, 2017 at 10:24 am

    NanaLola Couture
    http://www.Facebook.com/NanaLolaCouture
    Owned by a black women, internationally known from NY Fashion Week 2017

    Reply

  7. Constance

    March 21, 2017 at 6:33 am

    Empowering and amazing! Big ups Queens!

    Reply

Go ahead, boo. Tell us what you think.

To Top
ARE YOU READY? GET IT NOW!
Increase more than 500% of Email Subscribers!
Your Information will never be shared with any third party.
SUBSCRIBE TO NEWSLETTER
Turpis dis amet adipiscing hac montes odio ac velit? Porta, non rhoncus vut, vel, et adipiscing magna pulvinar adipiscing est adipiscing urna. Dignissim rhoncus scelerisque pulvinar?
GET IT NOW
500% MORE SUBSCRIBERS
EFFICIENCY
BOOST YOUR SALES
CREATIVITY
INSPIRE YOUR VISITORS
BE UNIQUE
CREATE UNIQUE POPUPS
READY TO BUILD YOUR EMPIRE LIKE A BAUCE?
Sorry, we only roll with all-stars.
Sign up for our free newsletter to get the motivation and resources you need to become a self-made woman. We put you on to the best info out there. For real.
Your Information will never be shared with any third party. Promise.
SUBSCRIBE TO NEWSLETTER
All rights reserved © Company Name, 2014
Dolor aliquet augue augue sit magnis, magna aenean aenean et! Et tempor, facilisis cursus turpis tempor odio, cursus montes ac turpis. Ultrices! Massa integer augue ridiculus adipiscing, massa cras pid. Turpis placerat scelerisque, vut odio mus non, mattis porttitor, nunc odio, turpis tortor sit? Pid amet, sed facilisis.
  • Goblinus globalus fantumo tandempo
  • Scelerisque cursus dignissim donus
  • Montes vutario lacus quis arcupolisio
  • Leftomato denitro oculus tepircos den
  • Spiratio dodenus christmas popupius
  • Afrenius globalus spiritum tandempo
  • Fitatos vutario lacus quis arcup delis
Do you want massive traffic?
Dignissim enim porta aliquam nisi pellentesque. Pulvinar rhoncus magnis turpis sit odio pid pulvinar mattis integer aliquam!
  • Goblinus globalus fantumo tubus dia montes
  • Scelerisque cursus dignissim lopatico vutario
  • Montes vutario lacus quis preambul den lacus
  • Leftomato denitro oculus softam lorum quis
  • Spiratio dodenus christmas gulleria tix digit
  • Dualo fitemus lacus quis preambul pat turtulis
* we never share your e-mail with third parties.
Do you want more traffic?
Dignissim enim porta aliquam nisi pellentesque. Pulvinar rhoncus magnis turpis sit odio pid pulvinar mattis integer aliquam!
  • Goblinus globalus fantumo tubus dia montes
  • Scelerisque cursus dignissim lopatico vutario
  • Montes vutario lacus quis preambul den lacus
  • Leftomato denitro oculus softam lorum quis
  • Spiratio dodenus christmas gulleria tix digit
  • Dualo fitemus lacus quis preambul pat turtulis
  • Scelerisque cursus dignissim lopatico vutario
  • Montes vutario lacus quis preambul den lacus
SUBSCRIBE TO OUR NEWSLETTER AND START INCREASING YOUR PROFITS NOW!
* we never share your e-mail with third parties.
Do you want massive traffic?
Scelerisque augue ac hac, aliquet, nascetur turpis. Augue diam phasellus odio lorem integer, aliquam aliquam sociis nisi adipiscing hacac.
  • Goblinus globalus fantumo tubus dia
  • Scelerisque cursus dignissim lopatico
  • Montes vutario lacus quis preambul
  • Leftomato denitro oculus softam lorum
  • Spiratio dodenus christmas gulleria tix
  • Dualo fitemus lacus quis preambul bela
PGlmcmFtZSB3aWR0aD0iMTAwJSIgaGVpZ2h0PSIxMDAlIiBzcmM9Imh0dHA6Ly93d3cueW91dHViZS5jb20vZW1iZWQvajhsU2NITzJtTTAiIGZyYW1lYm9yZGVyPSIwIiBhbGxvd2Z1bGxzY3JlZW4+PC9pZnJhbWU+
* we never share your details with third parties.
ARE YOU READY? GET IT NOW!
Increase more than 500% of Email Subscribers!
Your Information will never be shared with any third party.
WANT TO LEARN THE SECRETS TO MAKING MORE MONEY?
Sorry, we only roll with all-stars.
Join our mailing list to get access to weekly money-making tips and motivational messages, and key resources that will transform you into a self-made woman.
Your Information will never be shared with any third party. Promise.