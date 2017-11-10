10 Bars Across America That Every Woman Should Visit At Least Once

Alright BAUCEs, I’ve curated a list of top bars and venues in some of America’s biggest cities that we believe are worth your time and energy. They are highly-recommended places where you are more than likely to meet a high-quality companion and grab some super tasty drinks. Under each venue, I’ve included a bulleted list of their popular features and highlights. Some of these locations I’ve visited myself (denoted with an asterisk!) and some were referrals from friends.
These venues range from borderline bougie celebrity and corporate hangouts to low-key hidden gems where a no-frills vibe is taken seriously. Successful, sophisticated and fun-loving folks don’t fit into one prototype, so I’ve tried to include scenes featuring distinctive atmospheres and menus attracting patrons worthy of a BAUCE chick’s time.
All of these establishments tout something unique; whether it’s award-winning cocktails, historical relevance, extended brunch, great music, or a lavish and elegant ambiance. These lounges, bars, and hangouts are recognized locally by their patrons and are often nationally-acclaimed.
1) SLATE*
Where: New York City
Why?
- Ample Seating (Social & Private)
- Open Late
- Modern American Cuisine
- Group Entertainment Games (Pool, Ping-Pong & Foosball)
- Known Entertainment Industry Hangout
2) Press Club
Where: San Francisco, California
- Wine Bar & Lounge
- Located At The Foot of The Four Seasons Hotel
- Monthly Artisan Vintner Is Featured
- Award-Winning Architecture
- Small Plates & Pairings Great For Sharing (Sourced Locally)
- Happy Hour Specials
3) The Varnish
Where: Los Angeles, California
- Live Jazz Every Sunday & Tuesday After 9pm
- Great Place For Couples & Small Groups
- Best American Cocktail Bar (2012 Spirited Awards)
- Hidden Gem, Not Your Typical LA Hollywood Spot
4) M Lounge
Where: Chicago, IL
- Live Music Tuesday & Wednesday
- Warmly Lit/ Simply Elegant Martini Lounge
- Offers Catering/Customizable Menu
- Relaxing Environment: Great For Entertaining Clients, Dates, Friends & Meeting New People
- Plenty of Parking Options
5) Ms. Tootsie’s Restaurant Bar Lounge
Where: Philadelphia, PA
- Authentic Southern Cuisine
- Sunday Brunch
- Multiple Bars & Lounge Rooms Featuring Specific Vibes
- Beats & Eats Friday Happy Hour
- Elegant, Sensual & Stylish Design
6) Red Derby
Where: Washington, D.C.
- Great Price Points & Specials
- Extended Happy Hours
- Brunch
- Menu w/ Options
- Open Late
- Rooftop Deck
- Board Games
7) Taste*
Where: Virginia Beach
- Many locations throughout VA
- Delicious Specialty Sandwiches
- Authentic/Local Café Atmosphere
- Boutique Wine & Cheese/Craft Beer
- Minimally processed ingredients/Food made from scratch in-house
While you’re in Virginia, check out Supper Southern Morsels*
Where: Norfolk, VA
- Sunday Brunch
- Rooftop seating/Fireplace Tables
- Decent Price Points
- New Southern-Style Menu
8) Intercontinental Restaurant & Bar
Where: Atlanta, GA
- Cool craft whiskey bar
- Southern Inspired cuisine
- Premium price points
- Working professionals hot spot
- One of the best hotel bars
9) Grooves of Houston
Where: Houston, TX
- Declared A Houston Hot Spot
- Full Kitchen, 3 Bars, 2 Private Rooms, Nightclub & Stage
- Ample Parking
- Formal Dress Code (Allows Jeans & Stylish Looks)
- From subtle & intimate to bold & grandiose
- Jazz & R&B Happy Hour
- Comedy Shows, Corporate Events, Live Music & Celebrity Appearances & Unrivaled DJs
10) Sweet Liberty
Where: Miami, FL
- ‘90’s Hip Hop
- Open Late
- All American Food
- World-Class Cocktails
- Shareable & Regularly Updated Menu
- Decent Price Points/Great Happy Hour
- Long Brunch
- No Name Dropping