BEENBOSS Video Series Highlights The Achievements of Black Women

With Black History Month in full swing, there is nothing less honorable then sharing daily reminders of people of color who have impacted this country. Walker’s Legacy, a global professional collective that promotes career advancement for multicultural businesswomen and entrepreneurs, recently launched the #BEENBOSS video and profile series to showcase the contributions of Black women in the fields of politics, education, health, and entrepreneurship.

“We are excited about the launch of the #BEENBOSS video series in honor of Black History Month,” said Natalie Madeira Cofield, founder and CEO, Walker’s Legacy.

The organization plans to release a new #BEENBOSS video and profile throughout the month of February; each video will connect present-day leaders to historical trailblazers like Shirley Chisholm and Mary McLeod Bethune. Some of the women featured in the series include Rahama Wright, founder of Shea Yeleen Health and Beauty, and Dr. N. Joyce Payne, Founder of the Thurgood Marshall College Fund.

Watch the video above to get a peek at the series. Then head on over to Walker’s Legacy to see more!