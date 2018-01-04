Music That Will Move You: Here Is Your 2018 Glow-Up Playlist

It’s that time, you know, to celebrate yourself! So often we use the “New Year” for making future resolutions and reflecting on the past 365 days. Although a valuable way to set goals for yourself and learn from your previous experiences, this year we want you to celebrate YOU! No one has ever said that juggling school, work, play, family, finances and the daily twists and turns of life was a walk in the park. As the new year commences, we want to give you all the reason to celebrate your hard work and resilience. Regardless of whether you look back on the year as one of success or as one of tough reminders, you’ve made it. You climbed that mountain no matter how heavy the luggage was and you deserve to take a load off. And while you’re giving yourself that pat on the back, we have compiled some of 2017’s greatest hits for you to jam to.

BAUCE presents to you, “Nothing’s In My Way” playlist: a one-hour compilation of all the feel-good vibes you could ever imagine. Not only did we pick out songs that’ll get your head bobbing and your body moving, we chose hit songs from 2017 to help you remember all of the moments! From intimate projects like SZA’s CTRL album and Kendrick Lamar’s DAMN. to high-energy efforts like Kelela’s Take Me Apart and N.E.R.D’s No_One Ever Really Dies, there were lots of stand-out album releases throughout the year and we want you to soak it all in. So go ahead and kick off those shoes, girl! It’s time to relax, reflect and rejoice!

Featured Image: IG @tracyjoe_