Want to BAUCE up on your own time and at your convenience? Then you’re in the right place. Our BAUCE audio courses are full-length, quality recordings that will provide actionable and smart tips to help you increase your streams of income to become a self-made woman. You can easily listen to our audio courses during your morning commute, at the gym or when you’re relaxing at home. Each month, BAUCE will release a new audio course bundle that will help you get real with yourself about what you really want in life. Each audio course comes with a free digital download that will guide you in moving form ideas to action.
If you’re ready to stop dreaming in your head and start doing things that will make your ideas a reality, then get started with your first audio course!
Audio Course ONLY: $14.99
LIGHTBULB: The Self-Made Woman’s Guide to Generating a Profitable Business Idea
Have you come up with a business idea but aren’t sure if it can make money? This audio course will guide you through the process of validating your business idea. “Lightbulb” includes segments on the following topics:
- How to overcome the fear that keeps you from launching
- The four questions you need to ask yourself to see if you have a cash-generating idea
- Your business “je ne sais quoi”: 7 steps for determining your value proposition
- How to test your idea for customer validation
Want more? Select the bundle option below and you will also receive our BAUCE Business Model Design Workbook in addition to the audio course. This 12-page editable document provides guided questions that will help you research and pick a business model, hone in on your target audience and determine which techniques you can utilize to validate your idea. (Length: 38 minutes)
Audio Course Bundle: $18.99