Want to BAUCE up on your own time and at your convenience? Then you’re in the right place. Our BAUCE audio courses are full-length, quality recordings that will provide actionable and smart tips to help you increase your streams of income to become a self-made woman. You can easily listen to our audio courses during your morning commute, at the gym or when you’re relaxing at home. Each month, BAUCE will release a new audio course bundle that will help you get real with yourself about what you really want in life. Each audio course comes with a free digital download that will guide you in moving form ideas to action.

If you’re ready to stop dreaming in your head and start doing things that will make your ideas a reality, then get started with your first audio course!

Audio Course ONLY: $14.99







