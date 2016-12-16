5 Australian Fashion Labels You Wish You Knew About Earlier

avatar
By Jemma Gomularz •  December 16, 2016

 

You would be wrong to assume it was any coincidence that Australian clothing brand Alice McCall’s sales increased exponentially a day after Beyonce posted three consecutive pictures of herself wearing the labels’ ‘Senorita’ dress. Other than growing Alice McCall’s website traffic by 80%, increasing total sales by 25% that day and causing the ‘Senorita’ dress to sell out in all sizes, Queen Bey put the eclectic label on the global fashion map.

It goes to show that there is something insatiably satisfying about discovering (and owning) new labels before our other fashion-forward counterparts do. Moreover, if you’re looking for a unique twist to your style and are tired of looking like you came out of the same dress shop as everyone else, then taking a peek at fashion labels from “down under” is an undeniable next choice in updating your wardrobe.

Here’s a list of some other Australian independent clothing labels that will have your friends asking, “Where did you buy that?!”.

You can thank us later.

Photo via alabastadoll.com

Sir The Label

Evoking a notion of eternal balmy, summer days, Sir The Label is every bit effortless and minimal in its sartorial approach. For the woman that wants to look like their morning dressing ritual consists of simply throwing on whatever hangs in the cupboard or is thrown over their chair. Fabrics are light and easy to wear- mostly linen and silk, silhouettes are feminine and each piece is incredibly versatile.

Photo via Nice Martin

Nice Martin

Nice Martin is a baby on the scene, close to one year-old, the brand is making some serious waves on the Australian fashion landscape. For the girls that rather don their cons over a pair of strappy stilettos, Nice Martin retains a tomboy aesthetic with maintaining feminine undercurrents. Pieces are oversized, modern and raw, and for those socially and morally conscious when they shop, Nice Martin is proud of its quality products produced in ethical conditions with ethically sourced materials.

Hunter The Label

For the girl that was born in the wrong decade, Hunter The Label, launched in 2014 internalizes a certain spunk factor. Youthful and versatile, the label delivers timeless pieces with a nod to the yesteryear. Think a new take on the Komono coat, bell-sleeved tops, corduroy pants and silk camisoles. Each piece is handmade-to-order out of Australian capitol city Canberra.

Photo via FromLuxWithLove

Third Form

Another fresh-faced label, Third Form launched in 2014 boasting minimalist sophisticated designs with a distinctive urban edge.

Pieces could quite easily slip into any wardrobe and take you from daywear to nightwear in the city, with the color palette not venturing far from the creams, browns, black and blue hues.

There is a real play on the staple items with structure and textures, evoking a real ‘cool’ appeal. One step more, many of the brands fabrics are engineered in-house making them truly unique to the label.

Photo via Arnhem Clothing Blog

Arnhem Clothing

Hailing from the gypsy capital of Australia; Byron Bay, Arnhem Clothing encapsulates what it truly means to be a bare-footed, wild-haired bohemian in its captivating and striking designs.

Pieces are flowing, feminine, and vintage-inspired with earthy undertones.

The collection famous for its boldly printed long, flowing maxi-dresses, sweet mini-dresses, tunic tops, kimonos and even pieces to match with the little one with an adorable ‘Arnhem Child’ range.

 

About the author

mm

Jemma Gomularz

An Australian native, describing Jemma in one paragraph would almost be considered a disservice due to the constant evolving interests and hobbies she acquires. A true Gen Y, Jemma will most likely change careers eight times before retirement, however, current passions involve writing (obviously), fitness (dancing, boxing, yoga), and frequently window shopping at out-of-price-range stores whilst daydreaming about the day she’ll swindle a new ACNE jacket out of a rich young suitor.

ALSO ON BAUCE:

Appearance
9 Afro-Latina Bloggers That Are Bringing Diversity to the Hair Game
Appearance
Was #TeacherBae Really That Wrong? 4 Things You Should Really Never Wear to Work
Appearance
Straight Hair, Don’t Care? Why It’s Time To Break Up With Heat Damage
Appearance
5 Reasons You Should Rock Inspirational Jewelry With Your Next Outfit
Appearance
13 Tough Stains That You Can Remove From Your Clothes at Home
Appearance
15 of The Best YouTube Beauty Gurus for Women of Color to Follow

JOIN THE DISCUSSION

ARE YOU READY? GET IT NOW!
Increase more than 500% of Email Subscribers!
Your Information will never be shared with any third party.
SUBSCRIBE TO NEWSLETTER
Turpis dis amet adipiscing hac montes odio ac velit? Porta, non rhoncus vut, vel, et adipiscing magna pulvinar adipiscing est adipiscing urna. Dignissim rhoncus scelerisque pulvinar?
GET IT NOW
500% MORE SUBSCRIBERS
EFFICIENCY
BOOST YOUR SALES
CREATIVITY
INSPIRE YOUR VISITORS
BE UNIQUE
CREATE UNIQUE POPUPS
CONNECT WITH BAUCE WOMEN LIKE YOU.
Sorry, we only roll with all-stars.
Join our community to get access to free resources that will help you build your empire without breaking a nail. We put you on to the best of the best info out there.
Your Information will never be shared with any third party. Promise.
SUBSCRIBE TO NEWSLETTER
All rights reserved © Company Name, 2014
Dolor aliquet augue augue sit magnis, magna aenean aenean et! Et tempor, facilisis cursus turpis tempor odio, cursus montes ac turpis. Ultrices! Massa integer augue ridiculus adipiscing, massa cras pid. Turpis placerat scelerisque, vut odio mus non, mattis porttitor, nunc odio, turpis tortor sit? Pid amet, sed facilisis.
  • Goblinus globalus fantumo tandempo
  • Scelerisque cursus dignissim donus
  • Montes vutario lacus quis arcupolisio
  • Leftomato denitro oculus tepircos den
  • Spiratio dodenus christmas popupius
  • Afrenius globalus spiritum tandempo
  • Fitatos vutario lacus quis arcup delis
Do you want massive traffic?
Dignissim enim porta aliquam nisi pellentesque. Pulvinar rhoncus magnis turpis sit odio pid pulvinar mattis integer aliquam!
  • Goblinus globalus fantumo tubus dia montes
  • Scelerisque cursus dignissim lopatico vutario
  • Montes vutario lacus quis preambul den lacus
  • Leftomato denitro oculus softam lorum quis
  • Spiratio dodenus christmas gulleria tix digit
  • Dualo fitemus lacus quis preambul pat turtulis
* we never share your e-mail with third parties.
Do you want more traffic?
Dignissim enim porta aliquam nisi pellentesque. Pulvinar rhoncus magnis turpis sit odio pid pulvinar mattis integer aliquam!
  • Goblinus globalus fantumo tubus dia montes
  • Scelerisque cursus dignissim lopatico vutario
  • Montes vutario lacus quis preambul den lacus
  • Leftomato denitro oculus softam lorum quis
  • Spiratio dodenus christmas gulleria tix digit
  • Dualo fitemus lacus quis preambul pat turtulis
  • Scelerisque cursus dignissim lopatico vutario
  • Montes vutario lacus quis preambul den lacus
SUBSCRIBE TO OUR NEWSLETTER AND START INCREASING YOUR PROFITS NOW!
* we never share your e-mail with third parties.
Do you want massive traffic?
Scelerisque augue ac hac, aliquet, nascetur turpis. Augue diam phasellus odio lorem integer, aliquam aliquam sociis nisi adipiscing hacac.
  • Goblinus globalus fantumo tubus dia
  • Scelerisque cursus dignissim lopatico
  • Montes vutario lacus quis preambul
  • Leftomato denitro oculus softam lorum
  • Spiratio dodenus christmas gulleria tix
  • Dualo fitemus lacus quis preambul bela
PGlmcmFtZSB3aWR0aD0iMTAwJSIgaGVpZ2h0PSIxMDAlIiBzcmM9Imh0dHA6Ly93d3cueW91dHViZS5jb20vZW1iZWQvajhsU2NITzJtTTAiIGZyYW1lYm9yZGVyPSIwIiBhbGxvd2Z1bGxzY3JlZW4+PC9pZnJhbWU+
* we never share your details with third parties.
ARE YOU READY? GET IT NOW!
Increase more than 500% of Email Subscribers!
Your Information will never be shared with any third party.