5 Australian Fashion Labels You Wish You Knew About Earlier

You would be wrong to assume it was any coincidence that Australian clothing brand Alice McCall’s sales increased exponentially a day after Beyonce posted three consecutive pictures of herself wearing the labels’ ‘Senorita’ dress. Other than growing Alice McCall’s website traffic by 80%, increasing total sales by 25% that day and causing the ‘Senorita’ dress to sell out in all sizes, Queen Bey put the eclectic label on the global fashion map.

It goes to show that there is something insatiably satisfying about discovering (and owning) new labels before our other fashion-forward counterparts do. Moreover, if you’re looking for a unique twist to your style and are tired of looking like you came out of the same dress shop as everyone else, then taking a peek at fashion labels from “down under” is an undeniable next choice in updating your wardrobe.

Here’s a list of some other Australian independent clothing labels that will have your friends asking, “Where did you buy that?!”.

You can thank us later.

Evoking a notion of eternal balmy, summer days, Sir The Label is every bit effortless and minimal in its sartorial approach. For the woman that wants to look like their morning dressing ritual consists of simply throwing on whatever hangs in the cupboard or is thrown over their chair. Fabrics are light and easy to wear- mostly linen and silk, silhouettes are feminine and each piece is incredibly versatile.

Nice Martin is a baby on the scene, close to one year-old, the brand is making some serious waves on the Australian fashion landscape. For the girls that rather don their cons over a pair of strappy stilettos, Nice Martin retains a tomboy aesthetic with maintaining feminine undercurrents. Pieces are oversized, modern and raw, and for those socially and morally conscious when they shop, Nice Martin is proud of its quality products produced in ethical conditions with ethically sourced materials.

For the girl that was born in the wrong decade, Hunter The Label, launched in 2014 internalizes a certain spunk factor. Youthful and versatile, the label delivers timeless pieces with a nod to the yesteryear. Think a new take on the Komono coat, bell-sleeved tops, corduroy pants and silk camisoles. Each piece is handmade-to-order out of Australian capitol city Canberra.

Another fresh-faced label, Third Form launched in 2014 boasting minimalist sophisticated designs with a distinctive urban edge.

Pieces could quite easily slip into any wardrobe and take you from daywear to nightwear in the city, with the color palette not venturing far from the creams, browns, black and blue hues.

There is a real play on the staple items with structure and textures, evoking a real ‘cool’ appeal. One step more, many of the brands fabrics are engineered in-house making them truly unique to the label.

Hailing from the gypsy capital of Australia; Byron Bay, Arnhem Clothing encapsulates what it truly means to be a bare-footed, wild-haired bohemian in its captivating and striking designs.

Pieces are flowing, feminine, and vintage-inspired with earthy undertones.

The collection famous for its boldly printed long, flowing maxi-dresses, sweet mini-dresses, tunic tops, kimonos and even pieces to match with the little one with an adorable ‘Arnhem Child’ range.