Stop Going Broke for Beauty: 3 Affordable Products I Can’t Live Without

Beauty on a budget doesn’t sound fun at all. Especially when you’re obsessed with every new skin serum, lip gloss and facial oil that hits the market seemingly every day.

In my past life, money was no object when it came to my beauty purchases. If I felt the need to try something new I quickly, without much thought, swiped my debit card. That is until I saw my coins slipping away too fast. I realized, it was time to reevaluate my spending habits when it came to beauty care. No matter what your Achilles heel is (mine is bath and body and skincare), imagine how much more you could save if you started to pay attention and take control of your spending regarding these items.

Whether your issue is buying products outside your budget, or simply being a product junkie swaying every time a new collection drops, you should never be going broke for beauty. To keep your wallets full without sacrificing quality, here are 3 beauty brands that have comparable quality for half the price!

Ferya Forever Bossy Matte Lipstick, $10.99

We all love a luscious matte lip, but without buyer’s remorse. To achieve a sultry lip, Ferya Cosmetics Bossy Matte Lipstick offers a look for less that may just be the answer for you. This lightweight lippie delivers a brilliant all-day finish, comparable to NARS.

Pure Tropix Green Ginger Toner, $21.99

It’s true, having a great toner on your skincare roster is essential for ph balance and more, however, nowhere in the rulebook does it say you have to spend outside of your financial reality to keep your face glowing. If you’re on the market for a refreshing and soothing organic toner, Pure Tropix Green Ginger Toner is packed with antioxidants to protect skin while gently cleansing. And at $21.99 is almost half the price of many brands.

Elizabeth Marie Mineral Icing Sugar Highlighter, $23.99

Talk about definition. For a sparkling finish that leaves your skin and body glowing naturally, Elizabeth Marie Icing Sugar Highlighter does the trick for under $25.

Beauty and bargain may feel like an oxymoron to some, but it doesn’t have to be. Any BAUCE woman knows that with the right confidence and creativity, she can slay anything flawlessly. So, the next time you feel you’re sacrificing quality for cost, try these brands and kill it!