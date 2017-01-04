5 Affordable Style Trends We Recommend You Try Out This Winter

avatar
By Bauce •  January 4, 2017

 

Winter is upon us and it’s time to put away the bikinis and break out the legwarmers. With so many trends to choose from this season, it’s hard to pick which ones to try while still remaining on a budget. Don’t compromise style for affordability. It’s easy to get fresh off the runway looks for a fraction of the price. Each of these five must-have seasonal trends are tailored to fit any wardrobe budget.

Stand Tall in Wide Leg Trousers

Via StylePantry

Work clothes don’t have to be boring. Stay chic in the office this winter in wide leg trousers. The high waist adds length to your legs and creates the illusion of a slimmer waist. Missguided UK has these on sale for as much as 50% off and they even offer free shipping on orders £30 or more.

Dust Off the Dusters

via PopSugar

Another great trend on the rise this season is the duster coat. This versatile outerwear is a cute and cozy addition that will revamp your wardrobe. It’s perfect for winter because it’s not too bulky, yet still warm while also being fashion forward. This look is sure to keep you under budget while still looking sharp.

Keep It Classy

Via SongsofStyle

As fall comes to an end, sleek blazer dresses are beginning to emerge as one of the top winter trends this year. Elegance has never looked so affordable. Blazer dresses are sure to turn heads in velvet, another winter favorite, and satin. Pair it with sexy stilettos for a date night and, if you’re feeling bold, pick colors that pop. Just because the leaves are changing doesn’t mean you have to drain the color from your wardrobe.

Vintage Velvet

Via AliExpress

People who love everything retro will be glad to hear that velvet is going to be a hot item this winter. Velvet handbags, dresses and shoes, just to name a few, will be spotted on everywhere. Neutral colors are great to create a sophisticated look that perfectly suits the season.

Smoking in Cigarette Trousers

Cigarette trousers are a must-have item this winter. They are versatile and will definitely be an essential item. Dress them up with a button down shirt and heels or play it casual with a blazer or crop top. No matter how you choose to wear them, cigarettes trousers will be one of the biggest trends to follow.

Be sure to use coupons and discounts whenever shopping for clothes online! Most online retailers accept coupon codes at checkout! Use resources like Mamma.com to find deals on all the latest trends!

About the author

mm

Bauce

Bauce is a lifestyle site for the self-made woman. We provide empowering, informative, and entertaining content to help ambitious millenial women reach their goals, look fly, and stay confident. BAUCE is not just a publication -- it's a lifestyle.

ALSO ON BAUCE:

Appearance
3 Smart Shopping Tips for the BAUCE With a Budget
Appearance
5 Australian Fashion Labels You Wish You Knew About Earlier
Appearance
9 Afro-Latina Bloggers That Are Bringing Diversity to the Hair Game
Appearance
Was #TeacherBae Really That Wrong? 4 Things You Should Really Never Wear to Work
Appearance
Straight Hair, Don’t Care? Why It’s Time To Break Up With Heat Damage
Appearance
5 Reasons You Should Rock Inspirational Jewelry With Your Next Outfit

JOIN THE DISCUSSION

ARE YOU READY? GET IT NOW!
Increase more than 500% of Email Subscribers!
Your Information will never be shared with any third party.
SUBSCRIBE TO NEWSLETTER
Turpis dis amet adipiscing hac montes odio ac velit? Porta, non rhoncus vut, vel, et adipiscing magna pulvinar adipiscing est adipiscing urna. Dignissim rhoncus scelerisque pulvinar?
GET IT NOW
500% MORE SUBSCRIBERS
EFFICIENCY
BOOST YOUR SALES
CREATIVITY
INSPIRE YOUR VISITORS
BE UNIQUE
CREATE UNIQUE POPUPS
CONNECT WITH BAUCE WOMEN LIKE YOU.
Sorry, we only roll with all-stars.
Join our community to get access to free resources that will help you build your empire without breaking a nail. We put you on to the best of the best info out there.
Your Information will never be shared with any third party. Promise.
SUBSCRIBE TO NEWSLETTER
All rights reserved © Company Name, 2014
Dolor aliquet augue augue sit magnis, magna aenean aenean et! Et tempor, facilisis cursus turpis tempor odio, cursus montes ac turpis. Ultrices! Massa integer augue ridiculus adipiscing, massa cras pid. Turpis placerat scelerisque, vut odio mus non, mattis porttitor, nunc odio, turpis tortor sit? Pid amet, sed facilisis.
  • Goblinus globalus fantumo tandempo
  • Scelerisque cursus dignissim donus
  • Montes vutario lacus quis arcupolisio
  • Leftomato denitro oculus tepircos den
  • Spiratio dodenus christmas popupius
  • Afrenius globalus spiritum tandempo
  • Fitatos vutario lacus quis arcup delis
Do you want massive traffic?
Dignissim enim porta aliquam nisi pellentesque. Pulvinar rhoncus magnis turpis sit odio pid pulvinar mattis integer aliquam!
  • Goblinus globalus fantumo tubus dia montes
  • Scelerisque cursus dignissim lopatico vutario
  • Montes vutario lacus quis preambul den lacus
  • Leftomato denitro oculus softam lorum quis
  • Spiratio dodenus christmas gulleria tix digit
  • Dualo fitemus lacus quis preambul pat turtulis
* we never share your e-mail with third parties.
Do you want more traffic?
Dignissim enim porta aliquam nisi pellentesque. Pulvinar rhoncus magnis turpis sit odio pid pulvinar mattis integer aliquam!
  • Goblinus globalus fantumo tubus dia montes
  • Scelerisque cursus dignissim lopatico vutario
  • Montes vutario lacus quis preambul den lacus
  • Leftomato denitro oculus softam lorum quis
  • Spiratio dodenus christmas gulleria tix digit
  • Dualo fitemus lacus quis preambul pat turtulis
  • Scelerisque cursus dignissim lopatico vutario
  • Montes vutario lacus quis preambul den lacus
SUBSCRIBE TO OUR NEWSLETTER AND START INCREASING YOUR PROFITS NOW!
* we never share your e-mail with third parties.
Do you want massive traffic?
Scelerisque augue ac hac, aliquet, nascetur turpis. Augue diam phasellus odio lorem integer, aliquam aliquam sociis nisi adipiscing hacac.
  • Goblinus globalus fantumo tubus dia
  • Scelerisque cursus dignissim lopatico
  • Montes vutario lacus quis preambul
  • Leftomato denitro oculus softam lorum
  • Spiratio dodenus christmas gulleria tix
  • Dualo fitemus lacus quis preambul bela
PGlmcmFtZSB3aWR0aD0iMTAwJSIgaGVpZ2h0PSIxMDAlIiBzcmM9Imh0dHA6Ly93d3cueW91dHViZS5jb20vZW1iZWQvajhsU2NITzJtTTAiIGZyYW1lYm9yZGVyPSIwIiBhbGxvd2Z1bGxzY3JlZW4+PC9pZnJhbWU+
* we never share your details with third parties.
ARE YOU READY? GET IT NOW!
Increase more than 500% of Email Subscribers!
Your Information will never be shared with any third party.