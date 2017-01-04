5 Affordable Style Trends We Recommend You Try Out This Winter

Winter is upon us and it’s time to put away the bikinis and break out the legwarmers. With so many trends to choose from this season, it’s hard to pick which ones to try while still remaining on a budget. Don’t compromise style for affordability. It’s easy to get fresh off the runway looks for a fraction of the price. Each of these five must-have seasonal trends are tailored to fit any wardrobe budget.

Stand Tall in Wide Leg Trousers

Work clothes don’t have to be boring. Stay chic in the office this winter in wide leg trousers. The high waist adds length to your legs and creates the illusion of a slimmer waist. Missguided UK has these on sale for as much as 50% off and they even offer free shipping on orders £30 or more.

Dust Off the Dusters

Another great trend on the rise this season is the duster coat. This versatile outerwear is a cute and cozy addition that will revamp your wardrobe. It’s perfect for winter because it’s not too bulky, yet still warm while also being fashion forward. This look is sure to keep you under budget while still looking sharp.

Keep It Classy

As fall comes to an end, sleek blazer dresses are beginning to emerge as one of the top winter trends this year. Elegance has never looked so affordable. Blazer dresses are sure to turn heads in velvet, another winter favorite, and satin. Pair it with sexy stilettos for a date night and, if you’re feeling bold, pick colors that pop. Just because the leaves are changing doesn’t mean you have to drain the color from your wardrobe.

Vintage Velvet

People who love everything retro will be glad to hear that velvet is going to be a hot item this winter. Velvet handbags, dresses and shoes, just to name a few, will be spotted on everywhere. Neutral colors are great to create a sophisticated look that perfectly suits the season.

Smoking in Cigarette Trousers

Cigarette trousers are a must-have item this winter. They are versatile and will definitely be an essential item. Dress them up with a button down shirt and heels or play it casual with a blazer or crop top. No matter how you choose to wear them, cigarettes trousers will be one of the biggest trends to follow.