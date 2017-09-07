Self-care is an important part of forming your identity as well as nourishing your soul. We’ve compiled a list of self-care events and festivals that are women of color friendly, so that you can unwind, and recharge your uniqueness. Some of these events have come and gone but we want you to keep them on your radar for when they come back around next year. Happy self-loving!

1) Women Who Jam SESAC Showcase

Aug 6, 2017

Los Angeles

Women Who Jam is an all-female driven national performance that celebrates the many faces of women in the music and entertainment industry. Their aim is to promote and celebrate women artists within the music and entertainment industry. Women Who Jam! is part of the National Association of Black female Executives in Music & Entertainment, Inc.

For more information, visit-> http://www.nabfeme.org/?page_id=684

2) Women of Color Empowerment Conference

Sept 9, 2017

Fort Lauderdale, FL

This event hopes to build relationships between women of color by uniting leaders. Hosted in Florida, the event focuses on educating and motivating dynamic Women of Color to lead more effectively.

For more information, visit-> southfloridawomenofcolor.com/

3) Essence Festival

July 5-8, 2018

New Orleans, LO

We all saw this festival in all its glory in the movie Girl’s Trip, so why not experience it for yourself? 2017’s Essence Festival featured Diana Ross, Mary J. Blige, Chance The Rapper, Solange, John Legend, Xscape, Master P, and many more artists. The Essence Festival is the perfect place for women of color to turn up and express their uniqueness without judgement.

For more information, visit-> http://www.essence.com/festival-2018

4) Afro Punk

Marketed as the “other Black experience,” Afro Punk is the music, fashion, and art festival that people of the African Diaspora can come together to enjoy and celebrate in Brooklyn, Paris, Atlanta, London, and Johannesburg. Every year, crowds gather and dawn on their favorite and afro-futuristic attire ready to wow for the cameras and for their souls.

For more information, visit-> http://afropunkfest.com

5) American Black Film Festival

June 14-18

Miami Beach, FL

The American Black Film Festival is an “annual event dedicated to showcasing quality film and television content by and about people of African descent.” The festival has five action-packed days of films, engaging panels, networking events, and more!

For more information, visit-> www.abff.com/event-schedule/

6) The Beauty Queen Takeover

Empowering Through Beauty Foundation is an organization that “brings communities, the beauty industry and philanthropy efforts together to provide dignity and hope.” As part of their mission for women empowerment, the organization created The Beauty Queen Takeover, which supports girls and encourages girls to develop into strong and smart women who bring bold leadership in their own lives and community.

For more information, visit-> https://www.empoweringthroughbeauty.org/

7) Zora Neale Hurston Festival of the Arts and Humanities

Jan 20-29, 2017

Eatonville, FL

As a pioneer artist for the Black woman struggle, this festival is dedicated to Zora Neale Hurston and her quest for self-discovery. The festival is a multidisciplinary event to celebrate the life and work of the 20th century writer, folklorist, and anthropologist, Zora Neale Hurston.

For more information, visit-> zorafestival.org/28th-annual-zora-neale-hurston-festival-of-the-arts-and-humanities-hosts-historic-eatonville-year-130-celebration/

8) Legacy of Black Women Film Showcase

Jan 13, 2017

Charolette, NC

Representation can be a remedy for self-care, and so the Deltas of Charlotte Foundation present to you the Legacy of Black Women Film Showcase. The event features short films from local and national independent filmmakers. The films are primarily written, produced, directed and/or featuring black women.

For more information, visit-> deltasofcharlotte.org/14th-annual-legacy-of-black-women-film-showcase/

9) Black Hair Expo

Aug 26, 2017

Detroit, MI

Featuring over 52 hair Vendors, entertainment, panelist, workshops, live Music, demonstrations, and networking. Do we need to say more? The Detroit Black hair expo will not only nourish your hair with all the free samples, but it will nourish your soul.

For more information, visit-> https://www.eventbrite.com/e/detroit-natural-hair-expo-all-sales-are-final-tickets-34196113496#

10) Annual I’m Every Woman Expo

March 14, 2017

The ultimate women of color event, the I’m Every Woman Expo allows women from all walks of life to engage in better health, financial wellness, education, entrepreneurship, image, and unity.

For more information, visit-> http://www.imeverywomanexpo.com/

11) Midwest MIND, Body & Beauty Expo

May 26-28, 2017

Cincinnati, OH

Wellness events, praise party, natural hair expo, dance competitions, and much more. The Midwest Mind, Body, and Beauty Expo is two full days of what the doctor ordered for self-care.

For more information, visit-> www.mmbbexpo.com/

12) Sisterhood Showcase

Coming in 2018, the Sisterhood Showcase aims to combine entertainment and education to create interactive experiences which connect, engage, and empower women. Thee founder’s goal was to inspire and strengthen the quality of life for women of color and their families.

For more information, visit-> http://www.thesisterhoodshowcase.com/

13) Black Women Expo

From April 4th onwards

Chicago, IL

If you want to shop and get woke at the same time, then the Black Women Expo was made just for you. At BWE, you can test out the latest trends, amazing new products and services, get empowered and enlightened!

For more information, visit-> www.theblackwomensexpo.com/schedule/

14) CurlFest

July 15, 2017

Brooklyn, NY

Partnered with Iman Cosmetics, Crème of Nature, Shea Moisture, Eden Body Works, and much more, CurlFest is the hair festival that you and your natural hair journey have been dreaming about. Not only will you get to try and sample many natural hair are products, but CurlFest brings your favorite hair YouTubers to you!

For more information, visit-> www.curlygirlcollective.com/curlfest/

15) The Well-Read Black Girl Writers’ Conference and Festival

Brooklyn, NY

Although this festival has yet to come to fruition, fundraising is underway to make this dream a reality and you will definitely want to be the first to know about it when it happens. The Well-Read Black Girl Writers’ Conference and Festival is “a Brooklyn-based book club and online community that celebrates the uniqueness of Black literature & sisterhood. [Their] mission is to increase the visibility of Black women writers and initiate meaningful conversation with readers.”

For more information, visit-> www.kickstarter.com/projects/guidetoglo/the-well-read-black-girl-writers-conference-and-fe/description

16) Harriet’s Apothecary Winter Edition Healing Village

Dec 16- 17, 2017

Brooklyn, NY

Harriet’s Apothecary is an “intergenerational, healing village led by the brilliance and wisdom of Black Cis Women, Queer and Trans healers, artists, health professionals, magicians, activists and ancestors.” Throughout the year, they have healing village events that are absolutely necessary when it comes to self care. In these villages, there are numerous stations, such as a five sensory station, medicine station, divination station, Black joy affirmation station. These stations have face painting crystal readings, tarot and astrology readings, and much more!

For more information, visit-> http://www.harrietsapothecary.com/upcoming-events-2/

17) Harriet’s Apothecary Healing Village Soul Fire Edition

Sept 17, 2017

Grafton, NY

What better way to practice self-care while also helping others? Harriet’s Apothecary partnered with Soul Fire. In this event, Soul Fire farm “raises life-giving food and moves in solidarity with people marginalized by food apartheid. With deep reverence for the land and wisdom of our ancestors, they work to reclaim our collective right to belong to the Earth and to have agency in the food system through sharing skills on sustainable agriculture, cooking, natural building and contributing to the movements for food sovereignty and community self determination.”

For more information, visit-> https://www.facebook.com/events/112316032779321/

18) Resistance Recipes: Black Resilience in the Face of Bullshit

March 10-May 26, 2017

Brooklyn, New York

Don’t sleep on Harrier’s Apothecary because they’ve got a whole list of self-care events planned all over the USA. This event especially focuses “on herbs that increase the body’s capacity to recognize trauma, restore balance, increase strength and stamina, and resist physical, emotional, and environmental stressors.”

For more information, visit-> http://www.harrietsapothecary.com/resistance-recipes-black-resilience-in-the-face-of-bullshit/

19) The Words of Fire Conference: Sex, Power and Black Feminist Call

April 29, 2017

Atlanta, Georgia

I know I’m not the only one who’s ears were tingling when she read the title. This conference is hosted on Spelman’s campus and it claims to “honor the work of the contributors to Words of Fire: An Anthology of African-American Feminist Thought by Dr. Beverly Guy-Sheftall, Ph.D. as well as the Black feminist shapeshifters and waymakers whose words helped survivors give life to the Commission and its groundbreaking Tribunal.”

For more information, visit-> https://www.facebook.com/events/1270750469660410/

20) Black Women Film Festival

The International Black Women’s Film Festival is ready to positive, affirm, and provide realistic representations of black women in film, television, and other entertainment.

For more information, visit-> www.blacklaurelfilms.com/

21) Afro Latino Festival

July 7-8, 2017

Harlem & Brooklyn

Branded as a tribute to the women of the diaspora, New York’s Afro-Latino Festival is sure to warm the hearts of the many Afro-Latinos who have spent their whole lives navigating between being Black and being Latino.

For more information, visit-> https://www.afrolatinofestnyc.com/

22) Black Girl Beautiful Self-Care Events

Various Cities (Atlanta on September 16!)

Black Girl Beautiful is a beauty, wellness and sel-fcare experience that was created to uplift, inspire and empower Black women. The BGB team will be hosting these day-long pop-up events in a variety of cities, but in essence attendees will have the opportunity to disover products and brands that are meant for black women.

For more information, visit -> https://www.blackgirlbeautiful.com

